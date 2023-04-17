Rajasthan To Soon Get 20 Metro Vande Bharat Trains? What We Know

Vande Bharat Express Train has been taking over the Indian Railway circuit at a rapid pace. And now Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has revealed that the state of Rajasthan may soon get as many as 20 Vande Bharat trains. The minister added that the technology and look of all the semi-high speed trains will also be upgraded. One of them will be the operation of the trains with coaches rather than chair cars.

The Railway Minister was in Jaipur on April 13 to give appointment letters to the new employees who got the jobs at the job fair in the city. During his speech, he made several announcements, including the Vande Bharat Express trains. He revealed that a total of over 20 semi-high speed trains will run through the state of Rajasthan and about 400 to 500 of them will run across the country. He also said that the semi-high speed trains will also connect cities as near as 100 kilometres. These stations will be connected by the new Metro Vande Bharat trains. There are more than 25 such stations in Rajasthan and therefore the state is likely to get new trains.

The Railway Minister also informed that every week, a new semi-highspeed train will start operating on the tracks soon. This will ensure that all 400 to 500 trains start commuting without any delay in the ministry’s plans. Many of these will be the metro versions and the sleeper versions of the train.

