CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :VistaraKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Metro to Run Nearly 106 Extra Trains, Details Here
1-MIN READ

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Metro to Run Nearly 106 Extra Trains, Details Here

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 09:32 IST

Delhi, India

Image used for Representation

Image used for Representation

Delhi metro authorities informed that the authorities will deploy the DMRC's personnel on most of the stations to cater crowd on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is here and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion special this year. The metro authorities on Tuesday confirmed that it will run more than 105 extra train trips on its operated routes, which will allow commuters an easy travel on the auspicious day.

Extra Ticket Counters on Crowded Stations

Amid this, the Delhi metro authorities also informed that the authorities will deploy the DMRC’s personnel on most of the stations, which usually witness rush even on normal days. The team will not only cater the rush, but will help the commuters by setting up the extra ticket counters for them.

Additional  metro trains on Standby

Principal Executive Director of DMRC, Anuj Dayal said there will be extra trains on standby too, and will start providing the service, if needed. He also urged the passengers to avoid long queues at ticket counters and use the DMRC’s application online to generate tickets or any other related information.

Delhi Metro Historic Milestone

Meanwhile, it has been informed by the Delhi Metro today that it has unlocked a historic milestone by registering 68.16 lakh passengers on Monday. It is the highest single-day passengers number till date.

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. Delhi metro
  2. Raksha Bandhan
first published:August 30, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 09:32 IST