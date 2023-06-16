Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Car Collection: Checkout the Luxurious Cars Ranging from Audi to Range Rover

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where luxury and grandeur go hand in hand, it comes as no surprise that many celebrity couples boast an impressive collection of fancy cars. These power couples, with their larger-than-life personas and thriving careers, indulge in purchasing high-end automobiles that perfectly complement their glamorous lifestyles. One such celebrity couple is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as both possess a remarkable collection of luxury cars. Let’s take a look at the impressive lineup of vehicles found in their garage:

Ranbir Kapoor

Land Rover- Range Rover Vogue

Ranbir Kapoor’s car collection includes the luxurious Range Rover Vogue. This SUV, although belonging to a previous generation, held a hefty price tag of Rs 1.6 crore during its prime. The Range Rover Vogue is known for its opulence, advanced features, and off-road capabilities. Ranbir’s fondness for the brand is evident, as he previously owned a Range Rover Sport as well.

Audi R8

Adding a touch of sportiness to his collection, Ranbir Kapoor proudly owns the Audi R8, a globally renowned sports car. The Audi R8 boasts a sleek design and a powerful 4.2-litre V8 engine, delivering an impressive output of 414 Bhp and 430 Nm of torque. This practical sports car offers an exhilarating performance and is a prized possession for the Bollywood star.

Mercedes-Benz G63

Joining Ranbir’s lineup of luxury vehicles is the Mercedes-Benz G63, a favoured SUV among Indian celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor’s white G-Wagen, a previous-generation G63 AMG, stands as a symbol of style and power. Equipped with a massive 5.5-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine, it generates an impressive 544 bhp, further enhancing the allure of this German masterpiece.

Audi A8 L

Ranbir Kapoor’s refined taste is also evident with the inclusion of the Audi A8 L luxury sedan in his car collection. Although not the latest model, the A8 L remains a statement of sophistication and elegance. Powered by a commanding 6.3-litre W12 engine, it churns out an impressive 500 bhp and 625 Nm of torque, providing a seamless blend of power and luxury.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Adds Lamborghini Urus S to His Luxurious Car Collection, Watch Video

Alia Bhatt

Land Rover- Range Rover Vogue

Like her partner, Alia Bhatt owns a Range Rover Vogue, reflecting her refined taste and preference for luxury. In 2019, she made the switch from her previous Audi Q7 to the Range Rover Vogue. Alia’s Range Rover Vogue features a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, delivering an output of 240 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

Audi A6

Among her fleet of cars, Alia Bhatt also possesses the previous generation Audi A6 sedan, competing in the same segment as the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This elegant sedan showcases Alia’s preference for luxury and comfort.

BMW 7-Series

When it comes to flagship sedans, Alia Bhatt opts for the BMW 7-Series. Her black-coloured BMW 7-Series is powered by a twin-turbo engine, impressively generating 261 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. The BMW 7-Series combines luxury, cutting-edge technology, and superior performance, accentuating Alia’s style and sophistication.

Audi Q5

In her earlier days, Alia Bhatt used an Audi Q5 SUV, which served her well before she upgraded to a larger vehicle. The Audi Q5 provided her with a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, although it may have lacked spaciousness in the rear seats.

Audi Q7

Previously, Alia also owned an Audi Q7, a luxurious and spacious SUV that served as the flagship model of its time. Equipped with a robust 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, it produced an impressive output of 241 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The Audi Q7 offered a blend of elegance, versatility, and performance, catering to Alia’s lifestyle needs.