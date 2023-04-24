Range Rover Sport SV World Premiere on May 31, Video Teaser Inside

The leading luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover India is all set to unveil its upcoming all-new Range Rover Sport SV on May 31. As per the details shared by the company, the Sports VR will come with a limited-edition specification and will be offered by invitation only. According to the manufacturer, it will be the fastest and most technologically sophisticated Range Rover Sport ever.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has dropped a teaser on its official youtube channel, revealing the performance and capabilities of the SUV. The teaser video shows the Range Rover Sport SV was seen fully covered in camouflage, showing its power by running on tough roads. The SUV is also expected to come with segment-first-ever technology with will allow the drivers to unleash the full potential of the car.

Take a look at the upcoming Range Rover Sport SV teaser

However, the brand has not shared any official details regarding the specs and features as yet. But, there are reports that claim that Sport SV will feature massive power as compared to its other sibling in the same segment.

It is expected to come with Range Rover’s BMW-derived 4.4-litre V8 engine, the same one that was featured in the Range Rover Sport model. Meanwhile, once Sport SV gets launched, it will compete against high-performance sports cars like Lamborghini Urus Performant and Aston Martin DBX707.

