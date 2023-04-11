Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Weekly Express Extended By 3 Months; Know Timings

The Indian Railways keeps making changes to train schedules depending on the passenger traffic and rapid infrastructural developments taking place across the nation. Now, the Railways has decided to extend the operation of train number 01665/01666 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala-Rani Kamlapati Weekly Express Special Train by three months due to the additional passenger traffic on the route. Therefore, train number 01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Weekly Express Special train will continue to run until June 29 and train number 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Weekly Express Special train will be on track until July 2.

The trains were earlier going to run until March 30 and April 2 respectively but now due to the passenger load not reducing even after the current extension period, the trains will continue to run till the extended dates.

Here is the timetable for both trains:

Train number 01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Express Special will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 03.30 pm every Thursday till June 29 and will arrive at Hoshangabad at 04.28 pm the same day. It will depart from this station after a two-minute halt and reach Itarsi at 05.05 pm. After a twenty-minute stoppage, the train will depart from Itarsi and reach Agartala station at 07.55 pm on the third day.

Train No. 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamlapati Weekly Express Special will depart from Agartala station every Sunday till July 2 at 03.00 pm and reach Itarsi at 02.40 pm on the third day. It will depart from here at 02.50 pm and reach Hoshangabad at 03.08 pm. After leaving Hoshangabad at 03.10 pm, this special train will reach Rani Kamlapati station at 04.35 pm.

The train will stop at Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Guwahati, Chaparmukh, New Haflong, Badarpur Junction, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Ambassa and Teliamura stations. The order of the stations will flip based on which side the train is travelling.

A total of 24 coaches will be present including one AC 2-tier (2A) coach, five AC 3-tier (3A) coaches, 12 sleeper coaches and four general coaches. Two SLRD will also be present to accommodate specially-abled people.

