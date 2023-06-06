Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Buys Newly Launched Ferrari 296 GTB worth Rs 6.37 Crore, Check Details

India’s top fabric brand Raymond Group’s chairman Gautam Singhania, best known for his business mindset, also has a soft corner for luxury cars. And, his recent purchase is clear proof of it. The business tycoon recently widen up his garage by adding a brand new white color Ferrari 296 GTB in his colletion, which comes at the price tag of Rs 6.37 crore on road in Mumbai.

Recently, Singhania has been spotted rolling with his performance-oriented car on the street of Mumbai. An Instagram page named Automobili Ardent India shared his photos on its handle while tagging Gautam Singhania under the post. It also used a caption where it wrote that Mumbai’s newest Ferrari 296 GTB was seen out on a Sunday run. Painted Bianco Avus, this one belongs to the ever-growing fleet of @gautamsinghania99. Interestingly this is his second 296, the other one being a red example that’s stationed in London, the paged added.

Take a look at the photos of Gautam Singhania’s Ferrari 296 GTB

In the photo, it can be seen that the businessman sitting in the driver’s seat, and enjoying his Sunday ride in a newly launched high performance Ferrari 296 GTB.

Know Everything About Ferrari 296 GTB

A unique creation, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a complete blend of beauty, cutting-edge technology, and lip-bitting performance. The supercar has been launched with 3 litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine, equipped with a mild 123 kW electric motor, which overall generates a maximum of 806.80 bhp and 740 Nm peak torque. The two-seater convertible comes with an automatic transmission with multiple driving modes options.