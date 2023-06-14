Renault Achieves Monumental Milestone with 1 Million Vehicles Produced in India

Renault is elated to announce a groundbreaking achievement in India as it reaches an impressive production milestone of 1 million vehicles. This remarkable accomplishment highlights Renault’s production capabilities and underlines its steadfast dedication to providing top-notch vehicles to its prestigious Indian clients.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Chennai has played a pivotal role in this extraordinary accomplishment. With the ability to make 480,000 vehicles every year, this modern facility shows how dedicated Renault is in making great cars. They have invested a lot of money, about Rs 5,300 crore, in manufacturing, technology, and skilled workers to create a strong production system that ensures the best quality and efficiency. This investment also supports the development of six new products.

Renault’s manufacturing facility, along with its suppliers and dealers, has made significant contributions to the economy, society, and nation-building. They support the government’s Make-in-India plan and have increased their exports. Currently, Renault India offers three exceptional passenger vehicle models, including the immensely popular KWID, KIGER, and TRIBER, catering to the discerning Indian market, while also exporting to 14 countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa, and East Africa.

The complete range of Renault KWID, KIGER, and TRIBER is equipped with cutting-edge safety features as part of the esteemed Human First Program, which aims to minimize the risk of accidents and enhance overall safety for occupants and pedestrians alike. Under this program, Renault has upgraded and introduced new and improved safety features across its entire product lineup in India, ensuring the utmost safety for its valued customers.

Renault India’s lineup showcases innovative and industry-leading safety features, including the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control on curvy roads, catering to both novice and seasoned drivers. Furthermore, the Hill Start Assist (HSA) prevents car roll-back when starting uphill after braking, while the Traction Control System (TCS) identifies wheel speed irregularities, automatically reducing spins to maintain grip on slippery surfaces and prevent accidents. Additionally, the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tires, offering peace of mind to drivers.

As Renault India celebrates this remarkable milestone, it reaffirms its unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality vehicles and exceptional customer experiences. The current range of Renault models not only boasts advanced features and state-of-the-art safety technology but also offers exciting customer benefits upon purchase.

Moreover, Renault is extending an outstanding loyalty program to its existing owners, presenting them with an unprecedented opportunity to upgrade or own a new Renault vehicle with enhanced benefits exclusively tailored for them. With a solid foundation, an expanding network, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, Renault is poised for continued success and growth in the thriving Indian automotive market.