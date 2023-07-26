Renault Experience Days Campaign Launched, Aims to Bring Car Buying to Your Doorstep

Renault, the leading European car brand in India, sets the stage for an extraordinary customer experience with its groundbreaking campaign, “Renault Experience Days."

This initiative promises to revolutionize the way Indians engage with the brand.

Under the grand “Renault Experience Days" campaign, two extraordinary initiatives, the “Showroom on Wheels" and the “Workshop on Wheels," will be introduced, covering a vast expanse of 625 locations across 26 states and 3 Union Territories.

This historic nationwide campaign marks a significant milestone, representing the first-ever introduction of such an activity in the Indian automotive market and signaling a remarkable transformation for Renault in the country.

Renault’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity shines through with the “Renault Experience Days" campaign. By bringing the showroom experience directly to the customers’ doorsteps through the “Showroom on Wheels," and providing convenient and efficient vehicle servicing with the “Workshop on Wheels," Renault aims to create an unparalleled and delightful experience for Indian consumers. But that’s not all; Renault Experience Days is also offering on-the-spot test drives, booking facilities, and car finance options at all 625 locations, making it a one-stop solution for all the customers.

Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Renault Experience Days’ campaign in India, a country that holds immense importance in Renault’s global strategy. This unique initiative underlines our dedication to crafting customer-centric experiences that exceed expectations. With the ‘Showroom on Wheels’ and ‘Workshop on Wheels’ initiatives, we aim to break barriers and reach out to customers in every corner of the nation, strengthening our connection with the people of India."

Renault’s exemplary performance in its home country, France, where it currently holds the top position in terms of sales volume, and securing the second spot in Europe, are testaments to the brand’s commitment to excellence and constant innovation. The launch of “Renault Experience Days" signifies the next phase in Renault India’s growth trajectory, as the company leverages this initiative to make a profound impact in the Indian market.

The “Showroom on Wheels" will serve as a mobile extension of Renault’s showrooms, offering potential customers the opportunity to explore and experience the latest Renault vehicles up close. With “Renault Experience Days," car-buying in India will never be the same again.