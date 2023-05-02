Renault Kiger RXT (O) Trim Gets New Features, Priced at Rs 7.99 Lakh in India

Renault India has launched the Kiger RXT (O) variant with multiple new features at a sticker price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. In addition, the company has announced offers and discounts on the RXZ variant which includes cash benefits of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 12,000 and loyalty benefits up to Rs 49,000.

Speaking of Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant, it is equipped with 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smart phone replication, LED Head and tail lamps, and high center console. Furthermore, the brand has rolled out ‘Human First Program’ to emphasize on safety by making several features - Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) - as standard on all Renault cars in India.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of enhanced range of Renault KIGER, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety. As per our global commitment to human first program, we are committed to expand our product reach by democratising next gen technology therefore, we have ensured that the KIGER is priced competitively, at the same time equipped with enhance value in terms of the safety, quality and features."

Renault Kiger has been awarded a 4-star rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. The safety features onboard the SUV are four airbags, seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter, impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

Designed by Renault teams in France and India, it comes with 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.0L Energy petrol engines which can be availed with X-Tronic CVT and 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission options. The SUV delivers a best-in-segment mileage of 20.62kmpl.

