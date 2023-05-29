Renault Kwid Emerges as Top-Selling Model in India's Used Car Market, Dominating Entry Level Segment

In an exciting development for Renault, the renowned European brand has reason to rejoice as its flagship product, the Kwid, has emerged as one of the most sought-after models in India’s thriving used car market.

Spinny’s report has shed light on the fact that the Renault KWID has captivated the attention of used-car buyers nationwide, generating an unprecedented demand. The vehicle’s extraordinary performance, unbeatable value proposition, and unrivaled reliability have propelled it to the pinnacle, establishing its indisputable dominance in the entry-level category within the used-car market.

Furthermore, the reports provide valuable insights into the soaring demand for the Renault KWID among used car buyers across India. The vehicle's exceptional performance, unbeatable value, and unrivaled reliability have catapulted it to the top of the charts, firmly establishing its dominance in the entry level segment within the used car market.

Introduced in 2015, the Renault KWID has revolutionized the automotive landscape with its groundbreaking design, innovation, and contemporary aesthetics. With over 4.4 Lakh delighted customers, the KWID has undeniably reshaped the entry segment, spearheaded by its modern SUV-inspired design language, which offers a plethora of best-in-class features and an incredibly economical cost of ownership.

Renault Kwid never ceases to impress, whether it’s the striking SUV-inspired details, including a class-leading ground clearance of 184 mm, or the dual-tone look that exudes sophistication. The interiors of the Kwid redefine comfort with their superlative design and futuristic technology. The first-of-its-kind 8-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution infotainment system elevates the driving experience with features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback, and convenient steering-mounted audio and phone controls. The Silver Streak LED DRLs create a lasting impression, lending the car a premium appeal.

Safety has always been at the forefront of Renault’s priorities, and the KWID is no exception. Compliant with all current safety standards in the Indian market, it goes above and beyond to safeguard both passengers and pedestrians through the innovative Human First Program. This comprehensive safety package comprises Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Speed Alert, Speed Sensing Door Lock, and Seat Belt Load Limiter with a pretensioner on the driver’s side, standard across the range.

With its unwavering popularity and remarkable performance, the Renault Kwid has firmly established itself as the preferred choice for used car buyers in India. Its success in the used car market is a testament to Renault’s commitment to delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of Indian customers. As the leading European brand in India, Renault continues to set new benchmarks and redefine the automotive landscape with its groundbreaking offerings.