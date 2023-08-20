Renault Kwid EV India Launch by 2025, Price Below Rs 10 Lakh

Ever since the Indian government pushed the EV culture in the country, top leading car manufacturer shifted their main focus to electric cars. The French carmaker Renault also followed the trend, and is now all set to launch the Kwid EV by the end of next year or the start of 2025.

It has been reported that the Kwid’s EV version will be more futuristic and filled with some of the advanced features, currently given by many companies. Some reports also suggested that the upcoming electric Kwid is likely to maintain ongoing ICE’s model signature styling. However, it is expected to come with redesigned bumpers, updated lights, and appealing grilles at both ends, flaunting EV on it.

Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Battery, Range and Power

If launched, the Kwid EV is expected to share the exact power figure as the unit, which is currently sold in Europe. Customers can expect a 26.8kWh battery pack, generating a max power of 43 bhp and 125Nm of peak torque. The EV is also expected to provide a decent range of nearly 300 km in an entire top-up. As far as the charging time is concerned, the small battery pack is likely to ensure to save you time by a few hours.

Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Features

If rumors are to be believed, the car is likely to have some of the new features including a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, redesigned dashboard, some changes inside the cabin, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all car connect technology among others.

Upcoming Renault Kwid EV Rivals

Once the car hit the Indian market, it might create some trouble in terms of sales for ongoing Tata Motors’ Tiago EV, MG’s compact Comet EV, and newly launched the Citroen eC3.