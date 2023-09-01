Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber Urban Night Limited Edition Launched in India

Renault India has launched the Urban Night limited edition of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber in the country. The Urban Night Edition will be limited to 300 units for each model. The bookings and sales of this limited edition will start from today at all the company authorized dealerships across the Indian market.

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber Urban Night Limited Edition Price in India

It is based on the range-topping variant of each of the models. Renault Kwid Urban Night Limited Edition will cost Rs 6,999 more than the top-end variant in the hatchback range while Renault Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition and Renault Triber Urban Night Limited Edition price will be higher by Rs 14,999 as compared to their flagship variant.

The Urban Night Limited Edition models gets stealth black exterior color with stardust silver accents as standard. Some of the notable features across all the models include Smart mirror monitor, Ambient lighting system, Illuminated scuff plates, and Puddle lamps. For those asking, the Smart Mirror Monitor boasts of a 9.66 inch colour screen which doubles as an interior rear view mirror with adjustable view angles and monitor for front & rear camera recording with wireless smartphone connectivity for downloading recorded content.

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India shared his excitement of the new launch commenting, “This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. New age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us in welcoming more customers to our growing Renault family."