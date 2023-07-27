Renault Nissan Alliance Achieves 2.5 Million Cars Production Milestone

The leading car maker Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has achieved a milestone of manufacturing 2.5 million cars at its state-of-the-art Chennai manufacturing facility. The company has confirmed the news through an official press release. The brand also shared that for the past 13 years, the alliance has been creating an average of over 1.92 lakh (192,000) units per year, which means it is producing an average of one car every three minutes.

As per the details shared by the alliance, their Chennai facility plant that is spread over 600 acres, has been playing a major role in making it so big in the international market as well. The plant is not only limited to producing cars in India, but alsoexporting a large number of vehicles in the international market.

RNAIPL’s Plant in Chennai

It has been reported that RNAIPL has exported more than 1.15 million four wheelers from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port Ltd to more than 108 destinations including markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, SAARC countries, South-East Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Here’s What RNAIPL’s MD Says About Achievement

Commenting about the achievement, Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director of RNAIPL, said “The 2.5 million cars manufactured milestone is a testament to RNAIPL’s manufacturing excellence and the exceptional products we create for customers in India and overseas markets. We would also like to express our appreciation to our employees whose hard work and support have helped us reach this remarkable milestone. Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan. We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Nissan India President’s Reaction

Frank Torres, President, of Nissan India also reacted about the same. He said “Our 2.5 million production milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to growth and the powerful potential of manufacturing in India. RNAIPL’s focus on best-in-class products, innovative technologies, robust performance, and safety has been effectively validated by consumers in India and across the globe. Going ahead, we will leverage our new investment in India and our global expertise to bring out a truly exceptional lineup of products that set new benchmarks for growth.”