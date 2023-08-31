Renault Nissan Completes 15 Years in India, Set to Unveil 6 New Models Including EVs

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has evolved from a mere foundation stone to a ground-breaking powerhouse of automotive innovation over a timeline of 15 years.

On August 26, 2008, RNAIPL began its glorious journey from its location at Oragadam, the centre of the automotive dynamo, on the outskirts of Chennai. RNAIPL is now recognised as a leading automobile manufacturer for both domestic and international markets, with a production history that includes over 2.5 million Renault and Nissan vehicles.

The foundation stone laid by RNAIPL signalled the beginning of what would soon become a cutting-edge manufacturing plant, which was a significant development. A decade and a half later, RNAIPL remains an outstanding example of excellence, set to unveil an exciting lineup of six new models, including two EVs.

15 Remarkable RNAIPL Milestones

Global Alliance Pioneer: The Renault Nissan Alliance is represented by RNAIPL, the first dedicated Alliance manufacturing facility in the world.

The Renault Nissan Alliance is represented by RNAIPL, the first dedicated Alliance manufacturing facility in the world. Record-Breaking Inception: A record-breaking milestone was accomplished when RNAIPL’s manufacturing infrastructure quickly developed from scratch, leading to the production of the first vehicle in May 2010.

A record-breaking milestone was accomplished when RNAIPL’s manufacturing infrastructure quickly developed from scratch, leading to the production of the first vehicle in May 2010. Nissan Micra’s Debut: The renowned Nissan Micra was the first product to roll off the RNAIPL production line, signaling the plant’s commencement with a flourish.

The renowned Nissan Micra was the first product to roll off the RNAIPL production line, signaling the plant’s commencement with a flourish. Rapid 1,00,000: Within a single year of operations, RNAIPL achieved a remarkable milestone by manufacturing its first 1,00,000 vehicles, demonstrating its capabilities.

Within a single year of operations, RNAIPL achieved a remarkable milestone by manufacturing its first 1,00,000 vehicles, demonstrating its capabilities. Rapid Pace: Since its inception, RNAIPL has regularly produced a new automobile every three minutes, on average.

Since its inception, RNAIPL has regularly produced a new automobile every three minutes, on average. Diverse Portfolio: The facility boasts an impressive lineup, having manufactured an impressive array of 20 Renault and Nissan car models.

The facility boasts an impressive lineup, having manufactured an impressive array of 20 Renault and Nissan car models. Milestone Momentum: The plant clocked half a million manufactured vehicles by September 2013 and swiftly escalated to the one-million milestone by January 2016.

The plant clocked half a million manufactured vehicles by September 2013 and swiftly escalated to the one-million milestone by January 2016. The 2.5 Million Mark: By July 2023, RNAIPL had produced more than 2.5 million vehicles, signalling a series of accomplishments, which had reached a tremendous peak.

By July 2023, RNAIPL had produced more than 2.5 million vehicles, signalling a series of accomplishments, which had reached a tremendous peak. Electrifying Future: RNAIPL is all set to introduce six new models, including two EVs. These developments highlight the 600 million USD investment made by the Renault Nissan Alliance in India.

RNAIPL is all set to introduce six new models, including two EVs. These developments highlight the 600 million USD investment made by the Renault Nissan Alliance in India. Port of Pioneering: RNAIPL made history by becoming the first auto manufacturer to use Kamarajar Port (previously Ennore Port) for its car exports.

RNAIPL made history by becoming the first auto manufacturer to use Kamarajar Port (previously Ennore Port) for its car exports. Global Footprint: RNAIPL’s impact spans across borders, with more than 1.15 million vehicles making their way to over 108 countries through its manufacturing capabilities.

RNAIPL’s impact spans across borders, with more than 1.15 million vehicles making their way to over 108 countries through its manufacturing capabilities. Carbon-Neutral Aspiration: RNAIPL pledges to be committed to environmental sustainability and plans to become carbon neutral by 2045.

RNAIPL pledges to be committed to environmental sustainability and plans to become carbon neutral by 2045. Renewable Energy Vanguard: A fine example of sustainability, RNAIPL currently sources 60 percent of its energy requirements from renewable sources, demonstrating its dedication to eco-friendly practises.

A fine example of sustainability, RNAIPL currently sources 60 percent of its energy requirements from renewable sources, demonstrating its dedication to eco-friendly practises. Water Guardians: The plant’s water initiatives are outstnading as RNAIPL sources 85 percent of its water necessities from rainwater harvesting, with sights set on becoming water-positive by 2030.

The plant’s water initiatives are outstnading as RNAIPL sources 85 percent of its water necessities from rainwater harvesting, with sights set on becoming water-positive by 2030. Community Champions: RNAIPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives have profoundly impacted local communities, touching the lives of more than 100,000 individuals.

Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director of RNAIPL, voiced the plant’s dedication, stating, “As we revel in the 15-year journey of RNAIPL, our hearts swell with pride for the spectacular growth achieved. Our commitment to delivering excellence, value, and sustainable growth remains unwavering, as we continue to usher in a new era of automotive innovation."

The story of RNAIPL is an amazing example of innovation, perseverance, and commitment to a greener, more vibrant automotive future.