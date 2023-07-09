Ridermania 2023: Early Bird Registrations Open, Dates and Schedule Announced

The yearly motorcycle and music festival named Ridermania by Royal Enfield is back again! This year, the much-awaited three days of pure motorcycling, music, and art festival will be themed Motoverse 2023, which will be held at Geoa’s Vagator. As per the official detail shared by the brand, the event will kickstart from November 24, and will continue till 26, this year.

Interested two-wheeler enthusiasts who want to be part of this crazy event, now can register themselves here by clicking HERE. They will be experiencing a true biking culture with some of the greatest riders, artists, musicians, and storytellers from all across the country.

What expect from Ridermania 2023

Moto Thrill- A spot, where all the high adrenaline action will be experienced with the involvement of dirt track, slide school, trials, competitions, and more.

Moto Ville, a place where your ‘motorcycling way of life’ means something to you.

Moto Sonic is the embodiment of the fact that motorcycling and music go hand in hand. Multiple performances over three days will get you and keep you grooving across the Moto-city.

Moto Reel, a platform where riders or non-riders from all walks of life come together to witness inspirational stories and conversations between the stalwarts of adventure and passionate riders, from across the country.

Moto Shop, a dedicated spot for all the petrolheads, where apparel for two-wheeler lovers, gear and fashion t-shirts will be available under one roof.

Meanwhile, last year, Royal Enfield introduced Motoverse - a step into the Royal Enfield universe, with a vision to create a new-age pop culture calendar event that offers an exciting, kaleidoscopic gateway into the vibrant world of monoculture, This space was beyond adrenaline and includes music, art, heritage, inspiration and the whole lifestyle of motorcycling, all in one inclusive space.