Rimac Nevera Electric Hypercar Sets 23 World Records in Single Day, Becomes Fastest EV Ever Made

The Croatian car manufacturer Rimac nowadays is in the headlines, all thanks to their most powerful and fastest Electric Hypercar Nevera, which has created a total of 23 different world records in a single day. Yes! You read it right.

After taking the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in Germany, the all-electric Nevera achieved the 0-100kph speed in just 1.81 seconds, which is 0.05sec quicker than the faster car named Pininfarina Battista as it was holding the title for sprinting same speed in 1.86 seconds.

Rimac Nevera Beats Koenigsegg Regera in Acceleration Test

If you are wondering that is it. Then hold your horses. The EV also set another record by sprinting 0-400kph in just 29.93 seconds. After this, the vehicle broke the world record that was set by Koenigsegg Regera in 2019 when it achieved the fastest acceleration in the same category in just 31 seconds.

Rimac Nevera World Record

In order to record or document the iconic scene created by Rimac Nevera, the two independent verifiers by a third-party firm named Dewesoft and RaceLogic were also present at the occasion. They organised multiple sets of rounds by the Nevera at the ground, including standing quarter mile time.

top videos

After the activity was completed and the results came out, verifiers gave the Rimac Nevera the title of the fastest and most powerful EV ever made. All speed records were completed using road-legal Michelin Cup 2 R tires on the ground.

Meanwhile, Rimac says that the Nevera smashed existing records by running repeatedly at full throttle conditions without a single reliability issue or significant loss of performance. The brand also claimed that the EV is powered by four separate surface-mounted permanent-magnet electric motors that provide a combined 1,914 horsepower and a whopping 2,360 Nm peak torque at a stated top speed of 412 km/h.