Rishikesh: Two-Wheelers Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge by Govt, Here's Why
1-MIN READ

Rishikesh: Two-Wheelers Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge by Govt, Here's Why

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 17:54 IST

Rishikesh, India

Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh. (Photo: ANI)

The Uttarakhand’s authorities on Thursday announced the complete ban of the two-wheelers movement on one of the famous spots Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh.

It has been reported that the decision by the official comes after witnessing great damage on supporting the wire of the bridge, caused by the non-stop rain from the past few days,

While confirming the news, one of the officials said that the Pauri police and other authorities are taking strict measures, ensuring no two-wheeler movement takes place on the bridge, which is already in poor condition due to heavy rain. The official also stated that the Bridge has witnessed a few damages including on the wires and flooring, which forced the authorities to take the take regarding the same.

Further details will be added soon.

Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
  1. rishikesh
first published:August 17, 2023, 17:50 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 17:54 IST