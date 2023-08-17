Rishikesh: Two-Wheelers Banned on Ram Jhula Bridge by Govt, Here's Why

The Uttarakhand’s authorities on Thursday announced the complete ban of the two-wheelers movement on one of the famous spots Ram Jhula Bridge in Rishikesh.

It has been reported that the decision by the official comes after witnessing great damage on supporting the wire of the bridge, caused by the non-stop rain from the past few days,

While confirming the news, one of the officials said that the Pauri police and other authorities are taking strict measures, ensuring no two-wheeler movement takes place on the bridge, which is already in poor condition due to heavy rain. The official also stated that the Bridge has witnessed a few damages including on the wires and flooring, which forced the authorities to take the take regarding the same.

Further details will be added soon.