River EV Rolls Out First Indie E-Scooter From Karnataka Facility, Deliveries Start in Sep 2023

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, River, has proudly unveiled its maiden product ‘Indie,’ in the country.

Having said that, the company has rolled out its first e-scooter from its newly launched manufacturing hub located in Hoskote, Karnataka.

In the wake of the revised regulations under the aegis of the FAME II Subsidy, the price of ‘Indie’ is set to undergo a transformation. the new price will be revealed anytime soon. However, the electric vehicle will be available at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for its pre-order customers in Bengaluru.

The ground-breaking facility, which spans an incredible 120,000 square feet, is prepared to manage the annual production of an astounding 100,000 units. With automated assembly lines for both battery pack and vehicle assembly, the plant is a shining example of innovation.

Speaking fervently about this significant juncture, Aravind Mani, the mastermind behind River and its Chief Executive Officer, expressed, “This is a moment that words fail to encapsulate – the first-ever ‘Indie’ gracefully gliding off our production line. Just as we pledged at the grand unveiling of ‘Indie’ earlier this year in February, the wheels of delivery for our enthusiastic pre-order patrons in Bengaluru will commence their turning come September, followed by a triumphant nationwide expansion over the ensuing months. Our hearts brim with gratitude for the initial support showered upon us by our cherished pre-order customers, and we are positively exhilarated to inaugurate the delivery phase."

In a dual-pronged approach to enhancing customer engagement and interaction, River is diligently constructing its maiden experience center right within the heart of Bengaluru. This experiential centre is slated for an electrifying inauguration this November. Meanwhile, customers who have pre-ordered the dazzling ‘Indie’ can savor the anticipation by securing a slot for an exhilarating test ride through their personalized River accounts.

Setting a remarkable example in the field of electric mobility, River is the only domestic electric vehicle company to base both its production and its corporate headquarters firmly within Karnataka.