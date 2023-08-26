Rourkela-Kolkata Flight Starts from Sep 1; Check Timings, Schedule, Ticket Price and More

The ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air (AA), currently serving the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route, is set to adjust its flight schedule to create a connection between Rourkela and Kolkata via Bhubaneswar. As per its provisional flight schedule, Alliance Air (AA) is anticipated to establish a route between Rourkela and Kolkata via Bhubaneswar starting from September 1.

This decision comes after Alliance Air was selected as the designated airline operator (SAO) for the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route through the bidding process of the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Udey Desh ka Aam Nagarik (RCS-UDAN).

Rourkela-Kolkata Flight Schedule

As reported by The New Indian Express, a senior official from Alliance Air has confirmed that while the ATR-72’s regular operation on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route will continue seven days a week. The ATR-72 is set to operate on the new Rourkela and Kolkata, via Bhubaneswar, route tri-weekly.

Rourkela-Kolkata Flight Timings

According to the schedule, the aircraft will depart from Kolkata at 1.10 pm, arriving in Bhubaneswar at 2.40 pm. It will then depart from Bhubaneswar at 3.05 pm, arriving in Rourkela at 4 pm. In return, departing Rourkela at 4.25 pm, it will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20 pm before flying back to Kolkata at 5.45 pm and landing at 7.15 pm for the night halt.

The single ATR-72 operated by AA currently maintains a demanding itinerary, encompassing a minimum of eight extensive flights. It commences from Kolkata, heading to Aizawl, then back to Kolkata before embarking on a journey to Jharsuguda. From Jharsuguda, it proceeds to Bhubaneswar and subsequently to Rourkela. Following its time in Rourkela, it returns to Bhubaneswar and then goes back to Jharsuguda for the final flight of the day, concluding its route in Kolkata.

In January, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan initiated the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurating the event virtually. Following this, Alliance Air’s 72-seater aircraft commenced daily operations between Bhubaneswar and the Steel City starting on January 12, ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. This initiative marked the fourth air-connected location within the state linked to Bhubaneswar.

In March, Alliance Airlines initiated an additional flight route connecting Kolkata and Gorakhpur. This new flight, operated by Air India, facilitates travel between Kolkata and Gorakhpur twice a week, specifically on Thursdays and Sundays, starting from March 28.

The ATR-72 aircraft’s schedule involves departure from Gorakhpur at 12:15 PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays, arriving in Kolkata by 2 PM. The return journey departs at 2:30 PM from Kolkata, reaching Gorakhpur at 4:15 PM.