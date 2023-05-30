Royal Enfield 450cc Motorcycle Spotted with Stylish Accessories, Watch Video

Royal Enfield, the renowned Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, is all set to take its product portfolio to new heights with the introduction of exciting body styles. With its dominant position in the neo-retro and classic motorcycle segments in India and global markets, the company aims to extend its popularity to multiple new segments.

In a recent video uploaded by the Ride with Kali channel, Royal Enfield showcased its upcoming 450cc motorcycle, speculated to be named either Scram 450 or Roadster 450, which could potentially rival the popular KTM 390 Duke. The test mule featured a range of accessories, hinting at the company’s intention to venture into the street-naked motorcycle category as well.

Upon closer inspection of the company’s test mules, an intriguing motorcycle caught the eye alongside the Himalayan 450. While it may be the sportiest offering from Royal Enfield, the recent test mule appears to be a slightly ruggedized version, likely to be named Scram 450. With minimal body panels, a smaller subframe, and a single-piece seat, it bears a striking resemblance to its Roadster counterpart.

The Scram 450 is expected to come equipped with saddle stays and jerry can mounts, along with block-pattern tires to enhance its off-road capabilities. The motorcycle exudes a neo-retro vibe with its round headlights. Under the hood, it will likely share the same 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering similar power and torque figures. This strategic move by Royal Enfield follows a similar approach used with the Bullet Trials, allowing the company to create distinct models from a single product.

Furthermore, the test mule spotted had additional accessories, including a rear top box, a small windscreen, and bar-end mirrors. Unlike the Himalayan 450, the Scram 450 foregoes USD telescopic forks. The motorcycle is expected to sport 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

Royal Enfield has ambitious plans for its 450cc platform, with three different motorcycles in the pipeline. The first to arrive will be the Himalayan 450, followed by the Scram 450 and the street-oriented KTM 390 rival. Among the three, the Himalayan 450 will be the heaviest, featuring USD telescopic front forks. On the other hand, both the Scram 450 and Street 450 will feature conventional telescopic front forks.

Expected features across the Scram 450 and Street 450 models include LED headlights, sleek horizontal seat-integrated LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, a rear mono-shock, round ORVMs, a single-piece seat, a 35 bhp power output, 40 Nm of torque, and a 6-speed gearbox. These motorcycles will face tough competition from rivals such as the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, Yezdi Roadster, and more.

With the multitude of motorcycles currently undergoing testing, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Street 450 by the end of 2024. However, before that, enthusiasts can anticipate the release of the Himalayan 450, Bullet 350, and Classic 350 Bobber models. As part of its strategy to introduce four motorcycles per year, Royal Enfield continues to keep motorcycle enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the unveiling of its latest creations.