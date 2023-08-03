Royal Enfield 450cc Power Cruiser in Works - Launch Date in India, Price, Features, and More

Royal Enfield is planning to launch an all-new power cruiser inspired by the Ducati Diavel and will be targeted at both the Indian and international markets. Based on their timeline, we expect the motorcycle to debut somewhere around 2025.

The design hasn’t been fully released yet, but an early rendering provides us a glimpse of what the final product might look like. According to reports, the new motorcycle resembles the Benelli 502C.

With characteristics such as swept-back handlebars, a low seat, and a relaxed riding position, the power cruiser is supposed to provide a comfortable riding experience. It’s unclear if Royal Enfield would equip the motorcycle with upside-down forks like the adventure-touring versions or more cost-effective telescopic forks like the streetfighter bikes.

The power cruiser will have a large fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, swept-back handlebars, and a rear tyre hugger. The bike’s lighting would be completely LED, and it would have a computerised instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Royal Enfield (codenamed K1D) cruiser will include disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for safety. It may also receive dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear will handle suspension responsibilities on the two-wheeler.

A 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will power the new motorcycle. It should produce around 40 bhp of power and 45Nm of peak torque while offered with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine will be shared with other Royal Enfield models like as the Himalayan 450, Roadster 450, and Scrambler 450.

Royal Enfield has a history of releasing innovative motorcycles to the market, and the 450cc power cruiser will be no exception. The price of the power cruiser is estimated to range between Rs. 2.70 lakh and Rs. 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect several models of the same bike with varying design details, functions, and colours from the Indian bike company.

Royal Enfield is currently testing a variety of new motorcycles with varying body shapes and engine possibilities. The latest generation Bullet will be available on August 30, as per the bike maker. They are also testing the Classic 650, the new Bobber 350, the Himalayan 450, and other motorcycles.

