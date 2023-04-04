Royal Enfield Breaks Records with Highest-Ever Sales in FY 2022-23, Crosses 1 Lakh Export Mark

Royal Enfield has recorded its highest-ever overall sales in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023. The iconic motorcycle manufacturer, regarded as the pioneer of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment, announced that it had sold 8,34,895 units in the FY 2022-23. This essentially translates to a 39 percent growth over the previous financial year. Royal Enfield has now beaten its previous high that was recorded in FY 2018-19. The fact that the company crossed 1,00,000 units in export volumes in FY 2022-23 for the first time ever is also impressive.

The bike manufacturer sold 72,235 motorcycles in March 2023. Therefore, the monthly figures are also very good as Royal Enfield had sold 67,677 units during the same month last year.

B Govindarajan, Royal Enfield’s CEO, has expressed his excitement about the brand’s impressive sales figures. He said, “Royal Enfield’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable this year, we’ve achieved new heights in sales and market share and have crossed 100,000 international volumes for the first time. Our motorcycles, like the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, have exceeded expectations and attracted new customers into our fold. The Hunter 350, within six months of its launch, has a young and vibrant 1 lakh-strong community. The all-new Super Meteor 650 has also left an indelible mark. At Royal Enfield, we are geared up for an exhilarating year ahead, filled with exciting new products and unbeatable customer experiences."

Royal Enfield’s popularity in the Indian market is evident from the huge fan base it has cultivated, with models like the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 cruiser being particularly popular. The company’s latest offering, the Super Meteor 650, which was launched in India in January, has also proven to be a massive success. The entry-level Super Meteor 650 Astral, priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) has a waiting period of around 3 to 4 months across the country. The bike is further available in green, blue, and black color schemes.

With its record-breaking sales and growing popularity, Royal Enfield is poised for even greater success in the coming years, with the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer experience standing it in good stead.

