Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Now Available in the USA, Price Starts At Rs 3.27 Lakh

The iconic Royal Enfield has finally launched its highly anticipated Hunter 350 motorcycle in the USA. The Hunter 350 is priced at USD 3,999, which is roughly Rs 3.27 lakh, ex-showroom. This comes as exciting news for Royal Enfield enthusiasts in the USA who have been eagerly waiting for the bike’s arrival.

With its wide range of customizable accessories and being the most economical option in the entire line-up, the Hunter 350 has emerged as a game-changer for the Royal Enfield brand. It is interesting to note that the motorcycle sold in the USA is the same as the model sold in India, with no significant changes.

The Hunter 350 is offered in two variants- Retro and Metro, with differences in their colors, wheels, switchgear, and instrumentation. The bike is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that sits in the J-platform chassis, which it shares with the Classic and Meteor 350. This engine is capable of generating 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. Transmission duty is taken care of by a five-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks, similar to the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. The Retro variant comprises a disc at the front and a drum unit at the back and gets a single-channel ABS, while the Metro range uses disc brakes on both ends and a dual-channel ABS as standard. The top-end trim also gets features like an LED taillight instead of a halogen unit on the base model.

In summary, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has arrived in the USA and is sure to make waves in the market with its customizable accessories, affordable price point, and impressive features.

