Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Surpasses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has set the motorcycle world on fire, crossing a phenomenal sales mark of 2,00,000 units. This compact and stylish roadster has taken the global mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc - 750cc) by storm, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

The Hunter 350, which made its debut in August 2022, continues to set the industry ablaze, impressively crossing the 100,000 sales mark in just six months, and now, the next 100,000 milestone in a mere five months.

The Hunter 350’s success has been a game-changer for Royal Enfield, breathing fresh life into the brand with its captivating design and distinctive Royal Enfield character. Riders around the world have wholeheartedly embraced the Hunter, turning it into a global sensation.

Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, expressed his elation over the Hunter 350’s roaring success and the recent milestone. He said, “Undoubtedly, the Hunter 350 stands as the most sought-after motorcycle in the mid-size segment in the last year. Within less than a year since its launch, the Hunter has rallied a proud community of over two hundred thousand riders worldwide. Its popularity is surging not just in India but also in international markets. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our vibrant Hunter community for making ‘Hunter 350’ a resounding success and aiding us in achieving this incredible milestone in such a short span. With our advanced manufacturing facilities in Chennai and a widespread global retail network, we are committed to meeting the surging demand for Hunter motorcycles across the globe."

One of the key factors contributing to the Hunter 350’s widespread appeal is its cool styling, dynamic performance, and modern-retro charm, making it the top choice among young riders. Whether navigating through city streets, exploring trendy neighborhoods, or cruising on open roads, the Hunter 350’s swift agility and confident maneuverability have won the hearts of riders worldwide.

The motorcycle’s excellence has been acknowledged with over 20 Indian & International awards, including the prestigious ‘Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2023’ award and Best Modern Classic Lightweight Motorcycle in Thailand.

The Hunter 350’s success story goes beyond its home country, India. It has rapidly expanded its presence in various markets, captivating riders in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. And there’s more good news for Brazilian motorcycle enthusiasts, as the Hunter will soon be launched in Brazil.

With its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai and a robust global retail network, Royal Enfield is committed to meeting the soaring demand for the Hunter 350 worldwide. This exceptional motorcycle is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s mission to deliver innovative, stylish, and powerful machines that thrill riders of all ages and backgrounds.

The Hunter 350’s roaring success sets a new benchmark in the mid-size motorcycle segment and underscores Royal Enfield’s unwavering dedication to crafting extraordinary two-wheeled masterpieces that captivate hearts and conquer roads worldwide.