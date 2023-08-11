Royal Enfield Launched The First-Ever Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket, Crafted Sustainably

Royal Enfield has proudly introduced the Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket. It is the first ever jacket made from sustainable material.

This sensational revelation sets a fresh benchmark in the world of riding gear, underlining Royal Enfield’s commitment to a greener future.

The Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket makes a determined step towards increased environmental sustainability. It is an exceptional representation of reusability. Imagine the latest product from Royal Enfield being made with a magnificent combination of recycled plastic pet bottles—up to astounding 75 per jacket.

Additionally, it is a symphony made entirely of recycled materials. This well-balanced ensemble includes recycled nylon Cordura, recycled polyester mesh fabric, and recycled polyester shell fabric. The Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket combines comfort with safety, quality with style, and style with quality to create an unmatched mix.

Furthermore, the Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket boasts a staggering 90 percent Ventilated Mesh, making every ride through the urban sprawl a cool and comfortable affair. Its lightweight design welcomes unrestricted mobility, and the ease of quick packing adds the ideal amount of functionality. Royal Enfield’s innovative approach to sustainability goes beyond simply being eye-catching numbers on paper.

By transforming a whopping 412K plastic bottles into over 5400 eco-conscious jackets, the brand is all set to reduce CO2 emissions by a staggering 14 tons.

The Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket’s production process incorporates a zero-liquid discharge plan, underscoring Royal Enfield’s all-encompassing dedication to sustainability. This strategy makes it possible for the production cycle to recycle water effectively, further demonstrating the brand’s commitment to minimising its ecological impact.

The jacket’s design not only harmonizes with safety but also embraces convenience. Its seamless integration into jackets and trousers enhances rider ease, making it an indispensable part of their riding experience. The ingeniously crafted Hexa pattern, adorned with strategically placed grooves, augments armor flexibility. Complementing this design ethos are multiple ventilation points, meticulously embedded to facilitate breathability and ensure the rider’s comfort.