Royal Enfield Registers 18 Percent Surge in Sales in April 2023, Exports Dip by Half

Royal Enfield has revealed its sales figures for April. The company recorded a jump of 18 percent in its sales, retailing 73,136 units in April 2023 as compared to 62,155 units in the corresponding period last year. In the domestic sphere, Royal Enfield registered 28 percent sales growth with 68,881 units sold in April this year, as opposed to 53,852 units during the same period in 2022. On the other hand, exports almost halved, with the motorcycle manufacturer exporting just 4,255 units in April 2023 as compared to 8,303 units in the same period last year.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan remains confident about his firm’s growth and said, “We closed FY 23 on a high note and have begun FY 24 on a confident footing. To further up the ante and cement our position as a global motorcycling brand from India, we recently launched our Hunter 350 and the Scram 411 in the USA and LatAm markets. I am sure that these motorcycles will continue to perform well and strengthen our foothold in these markets.”

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 is fitted with a 350cc J-engine, dual channel ABS, a digi-analog instrument cluster and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

The Scram 411 gets an altitude-tested LS 410 engine that can withstand grueling conditions. The two-wheeler is fit for any environment, be it cruising through the city lanes or going on a road trip to the mountains. It comes in seven shades- Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow, Skyline Blue, Blazing Black, Graphite Blue, White Flame and Silver Spirit.

A division of Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield has a number of two-wheelers in its line-up including the Continental GT 650, the Hunter 350, the Classic 350, the Meteor 350 cruiser, the Himalayan adventure tourer, the iconic Bullet 350, the Scram 411 ADV Crossover, the New Super Meteor 650 and the Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield ended the third edition of its community led campaign the ‘Art Of Motorcycling’, which saw over 54,000 registrations this year. The event brings together artists under one umbrella to bond over their love of motorcycling. Royal Enfield aims to make the campaign global by providing artists, creators and students a platform to showcase their work globally and learn from the campaign’s renowned jury.

