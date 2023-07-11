royal-enfield-revs-up-for-thrilling-third-season-continental-gt-cup-details-inside

Royal Enfield unveils the much-anticipated Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season ’23, a one-of-a-kind motorcycle racing championship in India.

The registrations for the thrilling Continental GT Cup 2023 are now open, inviting young racers from throughout the country to take part in this competition.

The Continental GT Cup Season ’23, which is scheduled to begin in August 2023 and conclude in November 2023, offers three rounds and eight races of pure racing bliss. The Round 1 will take place from 25th to 27th August, Round 2 from 6th to 8th October, and Round 3 from 17th to 19th November.

Royal Enfield encourages both amateur and professional racers to demonstrate their abilities and share the track, carrying on the popular Pro-Am series concept, making the event thrilling for everyone who attends.

This season, the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will be part of the esteemed JK National Racing Championship 2023 and holds the prestigious certification of the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI). Prepare yourself for three rounds brimming with racing excitement, featuring a grand total of eight captivating races.

The Continental GT Cup attracts riders from every corner of the nation, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of track racing.

Each rider will take charge of the identical Continental GT-R650 that has been expertly prepared for racing and is powered by Royal Enfield’s 648cc parallel-twin engine, which has received widespread praise and recognition. This year’s Continental GT-R650 has been fine-tuned with a race ECU, guaranteeing even greater performance on the track. This is based on the valuable lessons learnt from the previous two seasons.

Registration for the Continental GT Cup is officially open today. Aspiring racers can choose between the Professional and Amateur categories based on the eligibility requirements. Among the registered participants, a total of 100 skilled racers, comprising 25 professionals and 75 amateurs, will be handpicked to compete in the intense Rider Selection Programme.

This gripping selection event is set to take place at the iconic Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on August 1, 2023. The culmination of the selection process will result in the top 25 riders, consisting of 10 professionals and 15 amateurs, taking their positions on the starting grid for the thrilling racing rounds.

With a history spanning more than 120 years, Royal Enfield has consistently supported and promoted the Pure Motorcycling lifestyle. In keeping with their dedication to promoting motorsports excitement, Royal Enfield created the Continental GT Cup to popularise track racing and enable both newcomers and experienced competitors to experience the thrill.

The championship made its debut in 2021 as part of the esteemed JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2021, under the auspices of the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI). Since then, over 1,000 talented racers from every nook and cranny of the country have vied for a coveted spot in the cup.