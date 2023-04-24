Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Photos Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch, Check Details

The Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield has been witnessing massive sales for the past few years, credit goes to Classic 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter among others. Now, in order to attract more customers. the brand is all set to launch another feature-loaded motorcycle Shotgun 650 soon.

Ahead of the official debut, the two-wheeler has been spotted many times during the testing phase, revealing some of the key features and design. As per the leak images, it is believed that the Shotgun will ride on USD front forks and a dual rear shock. The report says that the bike will feature a single front and rear disc with an ABS system.

As per the leaked images, it seems like the company tried to give the Shotgun 650 its typical signature styling by including a round LED headlamp, single-piece split seat, dual pea-shooter exhaust, a round taillight and indicators.

The Shotgun is also likely to come with an upright yet relaxed rider triangle as compared to its 650cc models which include the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650. Apart from this, the bike also may feature a dual pod instrument console (Same as Super Meteor 650), yellow reflectors on the front forks, and a heavy leg guard in order to provide extra safety to the riders.

Talking about the powertrain, the Shotgun will have a 648cc parallel-twin engine, which likely to generated a max of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The bike will be offered in a six-speed gearbox. However, in order to give a modern touch to it, the company might include slight modifications in it.

When it comes to the launch date, it is expected to hit the Indian market somewhere around the end of June or start of the July. Meanwhile, the expected price of the two-wheeler might fall between Rs 3 lakh to 3. 50 lakh.

