Royal Enfield Will Launch These Three New Motorcycles in India in 2023

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield launched the Super Meteor 650, their flagship model with a number of firsts for the brand, including an LED headlamp, upside-down front forks, and standard Google-powered Tripper Navigation system, as well as the adjustable clutch and brake levers. It is no secret that Royal Enfield has been developing new 650 cc and 450 cc motorcycles for the Indian and global markets. We anticipate that Royal Enfield will launch additional models throughout the year, following their pattern of introducing one new 350 cc motorcycle each year since 2020.

Below, we have provided information about the Royal Enfield motorcycles launching this year in India:

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield has conducted extensive road testing of a brand-new adventure touring motorcycle that is positioned higher than the current Himalayan 411 model. It is anticipated to make its debut in the latter half of this year and will compete directly against rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure. With a price tag of approximately Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is expected to be equipped with a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing roughly 40 bhp of power.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield has a variety of 650 cc motorcycles in development, such as a scrambler, an adventure bike, and a faired GT 650. However, it is expected that the company will showcase the production version of the SG650 later this year, potentially at the EICMA 2023 event. This new model is likely to share many features with the Super Meteor, including its 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine.

New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the new generation Bullet 350 in the coming months, and it will undergo numerous revisions. The motorcycle will feature a new 349 cc air- and oil-cooled OHC engine, which will replace the existing UHC 346 cc unit. The engine will share several similarities with the J series engine that powers the Classic 350. The powertrain is capable of generating a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, and it will be paired with a five-speed transmission. The new Bullet 350 is likely to be priced similarly to the Hunter 350, and it may continue to serve as the entry-level offering from the retro bike manufacturer. It will be built on the twin cradle chassis, which is also found in the Hunter, Classic, and Meteor models.

