Royal Enfield's First Electric Motorcycle to Hit Indian Roads in Two Years

Royal Enfield, the legendary two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to revolutionize the electric motorcycle market. In a much-awaited revelation, the company’s CEO, Siddhartha Lal, has officially announced that the legendary motorcycle brand’s maiden electric two-wheeler is still two years from hitting the production line.

The company’s unwavering dedication to creating a top-notch product that meets the brand’s legendary standards of quality and performance is the reason for the delay, which might leave ardent enthusiasts somewhat disappointed.

To expedite its electric vehicle (EV) plans, Royal Enfield has forged a strategic partnership with Spanish electric motorcycle maker, Stark Future. The collaboration is expected to fast-track the development process, putting the Indian brand on the path to electrifying the market in a couple of years.

Siddhartha Lal expressed his excitement, stating, “We are riding our prototypes and working super hard on it. We won’t rush into the market with half-baked products. Our approach is entirely disruptive, and we are committed to creating something truly fantastic for our riders."

This ambitious electric venture has led Royal Enfield to establish a dedicated EV business vertical within the company. They have assembled a new team to oversee the project, marking a significant milestone for the brand’s global expansion into the electric mobility domain. With a budget of Rs 1,000 crore allocated for EV manufacturing and product development, the company is committed to creating an exceptional electric motorcycle that aligns with the expectations of their discerning customer base.

With the EV space currently dominated by startups like Ultraviolette Automotive, Oben Electric, and Tork Motors, Royal Enfield’s entry is expected to be a game-changer, especially as it ventures into the premium segment, staying true to its brand identity.

Furthermore, Royal Enfield enthusiasts can also look forward to some exciting launches in the current quarter. The much-awaited next-generation Bullet 350 is lined up for the end of the month, with the long-awaited Himalayan 450 also likely to grace the roads before the year’s end. Moreover, the company has an extensive lineup of 350, 450, and 650 cc motorcycles in the pipeline, set to hit the market in the next two years.