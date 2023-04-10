CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rs 6500 Cr Tunnel From Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive Will Cut Down Travel Time to 10 Min

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 11:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Representational image

As per the official reports, the tunnel will be built via Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Road around 30 metres below the Grant Road and Girgaum stations of Metro 3.

An underground tunnel between Marine Drive and the Eastern Freeway has been approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The project worth Rs 6500 crore gets the green signal after MMRDA chaired a meeting with the top official by regarding the same. The report says once the project gets done, it will help the commuters to save time by more than 10 minutes.

In a 154th Authority Meeting, which was held in March, MMRDA permitted the construction of a 3.8 km long tunnel road to provide vehicular connectivity between Orange Gate, the Eastern Freeway, and Marine Drive on the Mumbai Coastal Road.

The upcoming Mega Project will be the third and longest road tunnel, with 2+2 lines in the city. As per the official reports, the tunnel will be built via Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Road around 30 metres below the Grant Road and Girgaum stations of Metro 3.

It has been reported that the underground tunnel will greatly reduce the area’s traffic congestion by easing numerous important routes, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMST) intersections, Crawford Market, and General Post Office (GPO). Additionally, it will facilitate access to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, linking South Mumbai traffic to the future Trans Harbour Link.

Apart from this, as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the city soon will have a 21-km long tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex and Shilphata station in Thane. The report says the upcoming project will be the longest tunnel in the country.

