Sachin Tendulkar Adds Lamborghini Urus S to His Luxurious Car Collection, Watch Video

In a stunning revelation, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has added another high-powered gem to his already impressive collection of luxury cars. The Little Master recently unveiled his latest acquisition, the Lamborghini Urus S, making a grand statement in the world of luxury automobiles.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Lamborghini Urus S, priced at an impressive Rs 4.18 crore, epitomizes the perfect fusion of luxury and customization, promising an unparalleled driving experience for its fortunate owners. In an exciting video shared by CS 12 Vlogs, we catch a glimpse of the cricket legend cruising in his magnificent automobile, exuding elegance and style.

Diving into the exquisite details of this Italian masterpiece, one can’t help but be captivated by its distinct features. The Lamborghini Urus S sets itself apart from the Performante variant with its unique suspension setup. While the Performante boasts a lowered, fixed-coil suspension designed for exceptional handling, the Urus S takes a different approach by equipping itself with an air suspension system. This advanced feature provides adjustable height, delivering an unparalleled level of comfort on the road. Moreover, the Urus S comes equipped with three off-road modes, namely Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow), and Terra (Mud), ensuring a smooth ride across various terrains.

On the exterior, the Urus S exudes a sportier aura with its revamped bumper and a bonnet adorned with cooling vents. Inside the cabin, the standard leather upholstery can be further customized with Alcantara, offering a touch of exclusivity to the discerning owner. While the exact material choice for Sachin Tendulkar’s Lamborghini remains a mystery, one can only imagine the exquisite taste of the cricketing legend.

Also Read: Watch: From Owning Expensive Cars to Flying in Private Helicopter, Check Young Indian Billionaire’s Dreamy Garage

Beneath the Urus S’s hood lies a mighty 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that unleashes an awe-inspiring maximum power of 666 bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. With this phenomenal powertrain, the Lamborghini Urus S zooms from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds, showcasing its prowess on the road. The engine’s might is effortlessly transferred to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, providing an exhilarating driving experience.

While the Urus S marks Sachin Tendulkar’s first-ever Lamborghini, his garage is already home to a remarkable fleet of luxury cars. Although known for his humble demeanor, Sachin’s love for high-performance vehicles is evident. The legendary cricketer also showcased his love for the Porsche brand with his Porsche Cayenne Turbo, sporting a sophisticated silver shade. Adorned with a Techart body kit, the Cayenne Turbo exuded a sporty aesthetic, accentuated by its eye-catching lower side skirts and striking multi-spoke alloy wheels.

top videos

Apart from his Porsche collection, Sachin Tendulkar’s garage boasts an impressive array of luxury cars, with a prominent emphasis on the BMW brand. Among his notable possessions are the latest models of the BMW 7-Series Li, BMW X5M, BMW i8, and a BMW 5-Series. His affinity for BMW even led him to privately import a BMW X5M long before he became the brand ambassador for BMW India.

Sachin Tendulkar’s passion for speed and luxury knows no bounds, as his collection continues to grow with the addition of the Lamborghini Urus S. With each new car, the Master Blaster reaffirms his status as an automotive aficionado, leaving us eagerly anticipating the next magnificent beast that will grace his remarkable collection.