CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Sales Report June 2023: Here's List of 10 Best-Selling Cars in India
1-MIN READ

Sales Report June 2023: Here's List of 10 Best-Selling Cars in India

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 18:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Hyundai Creta Facelift (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai Creta Facelift (Photo: Hyundai)

As per the reports, Maruti Suzuki's WagonR and Swift successfully topped the list by securing the top two positions in terms of June sale.

The Indian auto industry has witnessed a massive downfall in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic Covid-19. Later, When the situation started getting better post-Covid period in 2022, the top leading car manufacturer decided to launch some of their pending projects, which grabbed all the eyeballs in 2023.

Some of them even achieved great sales in the month of June. In case you are wondering about which cars have topped the list of best-selling last month, you are on the right page. In this article, we have created a list of the top 10 four- best-selling cars that have been sold the maximum units last month.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (Maruti Suzuki)

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars in June

As per the reports, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR and Swift successfully topped the list by securing the top two positions. Amid this, Hyundai Creta remains at the 3rd position, major credit for this goes to its built quality and good safety rating by Global Ncap safety rating. Apart from this, Maruti’s Baleno has managed to grab the fourth position. While Tata Nexon was spotted itself at the 5th spot.

Tata Motors Celebrates Production of 500,000th Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata Motors)

Maruti Suzuki Remain On Top Sales Game

It has been reported that Maruti Suzuki has sold 17,481 units of WagonR last month, putting it in first place in the top-selling car chart. The company continued to rule the business in the budget cars with Swift as it managed to sell 15,955 units.

Hyundai also performed pretty well last month, and released 14,447 units of Creta. While Baleno only reached 14,077 unit marks, followed by Tata Nexon able to attract a lot of customers and sold 13,827 units.

2023 Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo GDI DCT SX (O) - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Hyundai also grabbed attention in the market with Venue, where the brand successfully sold 11,606 units. When it comes to budget friend cars, Maruti’s Alto did not move its leg and sold 11,323, which is a bigger number as compared to Tata’s Punch.

Check Top Mid-Size SUVs Sale in June

Again, the segment has been ruled by the Maruti, which has attracted a mass audience with its feature-loaded Brezza and Gran Vitara. The company sold 10,578 and 10,486 units respectively.

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. Top cars
first published:July 16, 2023, 17:53 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 18:02 IST