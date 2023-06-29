Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq to Get Plug-in-Hybrid Powertrain, All-Electric Range of 100 Km

The European auto manufacturer Skoda is all set to introduce the second generation Kodiaq SUV. With the second-gen model, Skoda has further enhanced the comfort, features and powertrain options of its hugely popular SUV. Particularly for passengers in the third seat row, it now has a more distinctive style and even more space. Pictures of the second-generation Kodiaq still covered in thick camouflage have been released by Skoda.

The design of the new model is more of an evolution than a radical change. The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq still features the same, slightly larger butterfly-shaped grille, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs on either side, and a new front bumper with the ADAS radar located in the middle.

A new interior cabin for the second-gen Kodiaq further distinguishes it from the ongoing model with a touchscreen display of up to 12.9-inch in size, a gearshift lever on the steering column, manual and digital controls, and a neat, well-organised centre console.

Two petrol and two diesel engines with outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 201 bhp are available, along with a plug-in hybrid variant that is a first for the Kodiaq. This provides a 100 km all-electric driving range. The safety features are once more cutting edge, including second-generation full LED Matrix headlights and even more sophisticated assistance systems.

New Simply Clever features like a dual phone box that offers cooling and simultaneous charging for two mobile phones as well as a rear storage compartment with a cup holder are also included.

Klaus Zellmer, Chairman of the Board at Skoda Auto, said, “Since the Kodiaq’s debut in 2016, when it launched our SUV campaign, Skoda has had nothing but success with it. It drew a lot of new clients and garnered prestigious international accolades for its strong and crystalline design language, large interior, and outstanding pricing. The second generation is equipped with all the necessary components, including a plug-in hybrid version, to write another outstanding chapter."

The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq can be expected to hit the Indian market next year with a considerable price surge over the present model.