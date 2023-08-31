Several Western Railway Trains Affected Due to Non-interlocking Work, Check List Here

Several Western Railway Trains will be diverted, cancelled, and temporarily terminated due extension of non-interlocking (NI) between the Gorakhpur Cantt and Kusmhi section of the Northeastern Railways. It has been reported by the authorities that the service will be affected up to October 15 due to NI’s work related to re-modelling at Varanasi Yard of Northern Railway.

To make it easy for the passengers to understand the affected trains’ status, we have created a list of all the trains, which will fall under the cancellation category, Short-termination trains, diversion trains and more.

Cancelled trains

Train No. 09451 which is departing from Gandhidham station to reach Bhagalpur junction cancelled.

Train No. 09452, which was supposed to leave from Bhagalpu to reach Gandhidham station was also cancelled.

Short Terminated and Origination Trains

The train no.19091 leaving from Bandra terminus to Gorakhpur Humsafar Express will be short-terminate at Bhatni Jn on its trip, which is scheduled to begin on September 4, 2023.

Train no, 19489, the Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express will be short-terminated at Bhatni station on September 5, 2023.

From August 31, 31.08.2023 to September 4, and Sep 6, train number 19490, Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express will be short-originated from Bhatni junction.

Trains Diversions

The train no. 19489, Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express will take a detour through VHK-Varanasi-Jaunpur-Aunrihar station on August 31, September 3, September 5,10,12 and 17.

Train no. 19305, dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya Express will be diverted via Atrauli Road- Jaunpur station- Zafarabad Jn- Sultanpur station on August 31, September 7, 14, 21 and 28. Things will remain the same on October 5 and 12.

The Train no. 19306. Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express will be diverted through Atruali Road, Jaunpur station, Sultanpur Junction, and Zafarabad Junction on September 3, 10, 17, 24, and the same will apply on October 1 and 8, 2023.