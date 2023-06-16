Shahid Kapoor Bollywood actor Partners With Shell India to Revolutionize the Lubricants Industry

Shell India, a prominent player in the lubricants market, has taken a major leap forward by appointing the multi-talented actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This strategic move aims to expand Shell’s customer base and leverage Kapoor’s widespread popularity and vibrant energy across all age groups throughout India.

Adding to the excitement, Shell has also launched its groundbreaking campaign titled ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ for its Shell Advance range of motorcycle oils. The campaign serves as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of new India and the unstoppable Indian riders, driven by their passion, determination, hope, vision, and the exceptional performance of Shell Advance engine oil. Targeting the everyday Indian rider, this innovative campaign celebrates the rider community for whom their motorcycles are not merely machines or mobility devices, but genuine partners in their journey of growth and progress.

Amit Ghugre, the Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager of Shell Lubricants India, expressed his enthusiasm for the new brand ambassador and campaign, stating, “At Shell, we are dedicated to constant progress. This collaboration enhances our mission to empower hardworking bikers and fuel their progress. Shahid Kapoor is a natural fit for us, given his immense appeal and his passion and love for bikes, which have endeared him to millions of Indians as a beloved youth icon. We are truly delighted to welcome Shahid on board as the Brand Ambassador for ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai."

Sharing his excitement, Shahid Kapoor, an avid motorcycle enthusiast and the brand ambassador, remarked, “‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ showcases how Shell Advance acts as a catalyst, enabling and empowering riders to achieve their goals. I am proud to partner with Shell Lubricants India to bring the brand closer to Indian bikers, to be a part of their unstoppable journey, and make a difference."

To capture the essence of youthfulness in the brand, Shell Lubricants India has enlisted the talents of MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, widely known by his stage name VOID, to compose the upbeat track featured in the television commercial (TVC) starring Shahid Kapoor.

The Shell Advance range of motorcycle oils is designed to cater to different types of motorcycles and riding styles. The portfolio includes Shell Advance Fuel Save, Shell Advance Ultra, Shell Advance AX7, Shell Advance AX5, and Shell Advance AX3. These exceptional products consist of mineral and synthetic 4T, 2T motorcycle, and scooter engine oils, recommended for various motorcycles and riding preferences.

Shell India’s collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and the launch of the ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ campaign signify a revolutionary step forward in the lubricants industry. By combining the brand’s expertise with the star power of Kapoor, Shell is set to redefine the way India rides and experiences the joy of motorcycling.