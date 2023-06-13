Shivamogga Airport: Flight Operations to Start from August 11, Claims MP Raghavendra

In an exciting development for the state, the eagerly awaited Shivamogga or Kuvempu airport is all set to commence operations starting from August 11.

The announcement was made by Lok Sabha MP BY Raghavendra during a press conference held on Sunday. The initial flight operations will be facilitated by Indigo airlines, connecting Shivamogga with Bengaluru.

The airline officials have requested some time, about a month, for inspection work at the airport, and Raghavendra has approved their request. He mentioned that once the airline completes the inspection, the airport will begin operations. Raghavendra has further approached the aviation ministry to consider including the Shivamogga-Bengaluru flight services in the Udaan’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. Additionally, he has requested airlines to consider starting flights between Shivamogga and New Delhi.

The airport, named after the renowned Kannada poet and Jnanpith Awardee Kuvempu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, ahead of the state elections. Initially, the BJP had planned to name the airport after Yediyurappa, but he declined and proposed the name Kuvempu instead. The inauguration took place on Yediyurappa’s birthday, making it a special gift for him.

Also Read: Bengaluru Airport Set To Introduce Changi-Like ‘Garden Pavilions’, Details Inside

Situated in Sogane, a mere 8.8 km from Shivamogga, the airport has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building has been designed to accommodate up to 300 passengers per hour, greatly enhancing the connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and its neighboring areas in the Malnad region.

Covering an area of 758 acres, the Shivamogga airport features a unique lotus flower design and is suitable for A-320-type aircraft. Additionally, the airport has been equipped to facilitate night landing operations. The lotus-shaped design of the airport had faced objections from the Congress party, who associated it with the election symbol of the BJP. However, the BJP clarified that the lotus is the national flower and holds no direct connection to their party symbol.

The foundation stone for the revival of the airport’s construction was laid by Yediyurappa on June 15, 2020, following previous setbacks due to management issues in 2008. With the airport finally ready to take flight, it promises to usher in a new era of progress and convenience for the people of Shivamogga and the surrounding regions.