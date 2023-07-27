Shocking Video Captures Phone Theft From A Moving Train, Internet Can't Wrap Its Head Around It

Mobile phones have become an essential item for everyone. People can be seen using their phones for various purposes. These devices have become a great way to pass the time too, and people often spend hours engrossed in them, particularly while commuting via train or bus. It is crucial to exercise caution when using your phone near a train window or door. A video showing the potential dangers of doing so has gone viral on social media, which might make you reconsider such practices.

The incident in the video occurred on the Brindavan Express, travelling from Bangalore to Chennai. A person standing outside the train snatched the mobile phone from a passenger inside the train. Interestingly, another passenger on the train was recording the scenery outside the train’s door and accidentally captured the entire incident of phone theft. This video of mobile snatching from a moving train has surprised netizens, as it highlights the risks of using phones near train windows or doors.

Thieves specifically target passengers who are standing near the window or door, making it easier for them to snatch phones or purses from moving trains. In the above video, the thief identified his victim by observing who was using their mobile at the window or door. Once he spotted his target, he swiftly snatched the phone from the moving train. The relaxed demeanour of the thief might be attributed to the fact that the train was still in motion, making it easier for him to escape quickly after the theft. This incident serves as a reminder for passengers to be cautious and vigilant while using their mobile devices during travel.

These kinds of thefts are rising day by day. In another such instance, two passengers were seated at the door of a train compartment while crossing the Ganga River. Both individuals had their mobile phones in hand, as they were intending to capture the scenic beauty outside. As one of them extended his hand to film the river, he was taken aback by the sudden snatch of his mobile phone. Expressing shock, he stood up in disbelief and signalled to the other passenger that his phone had been stolen. The incident serves as a cautionary reminder about the risks of using mobile phones near train doors or windows, especially in crowded areas.