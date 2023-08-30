Simple Energy Partners with ReadyAssist to Redefine EV Assistance

Simple Energy, India’s leading EV and clean energy startup, has collaborated with ReadyAssist, the country’s premier vehicle aid company.

This collaboration is set to transform customer service across the country, as ReadyAssist takes the control of round-the-clock post-sales support for Simple Energy’s extensive customer base.

Simple Energy is all set to raise its customer engagement by offering 24/7 assistance on a national level with the dynamic support of ReadyAssist. This exceptional service will include the current flagship model, Simple ONE, as well as forthcoming models slated for release in the near future.

The pivotal offering includes a seamless integration with ReadyAssist’s cutting-edge proprietary technology platform, which is easily accessible through their app. This streamlined interface allows customers to easily request help at any time, welcoming in a new era of hassle-free assistance. The comprehensive package includes the full range of roadside services offered by ReadyAssist, giving peace of mind for EV owners on the go.

Commenting on this groundbreaking alliance, Mr. Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO of ReadyAssist, remarked, “Our partnership with Simple Energy is poised to make seismic waves in the EV sector. This collaboration is not only committed to furnishing top-tier roadside support to Simple Energy’s cherished patrons, but also dedicated to augmenting post-sales customer care with an extra layer of value. This synergy will chart a remarkable course in the EV realm, characterized by a robust and expansive service network spanning the nation, fortified by prompt, top-notch aid."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Shreshth Mishra, Co-founder of Simple Energy, emphasized, “Our mission of #FutureOfMobility is etched into our core, and we acknowledge that our commitment doesn’t culminate once a customer drives off with our vehicle. With sights set on crafting the next-gen electric scooter, we are unwavering in our resolve to bestow a seamless customer experience at every stage of their journey. The synergy with ReadyAssist emboldens us with the belief that we will not only transform the industry, but also capture the hearts and minds of our valued customers."

The collaboration of ReadyAssist and Simple Energy is a significant step that has the potential to set new standards for customer experience in the EV industry. This partnership highlights their shared commitment to raising the bar for EV customer service and empowering every EV owner’s journey on Indian roads.