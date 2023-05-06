Simple Energy Rolls Out First Unit of One Electric Scooter From Tamil Nadu Factory

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer Simple Energy has rolled out the first unit of the One electric scooter from its Shoolagiri facility in Tamil Nadu. Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO of Simple Energy, tweeted some lovely pictures of the new scooter and informed that series production has commenced while the launch will happen on May 23.

“Milestone marked! First scooter roll out at Simple Vision 1.0. We’re now gearing up for deliveries! More on 23rd May at 2.30pm,” read a tweet from the official handle of Rajkumar.

Milestone marked!First scooter roll out at Simple Vision 1.0.We’re now gearing up for deliveries!More on 23rd May at 2.30pm. #BeTheChange #SimpleOne pic.twitter.com/8jvHhiCH6g— Suhas Rajkumar (@suhasrajkumar) May 5, 2023

In addition to this, the company is also gearing to commence the deliveries of its flagship product to customers who have been patiently waiting for its arrival. The battery pack in the Simple One meets the highest safety standards, making it the only e-scooter with the safest battery.

In January, the EV manufacturer had opened its new production plant, named Simple Vision 1.0, in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. Simple Energy’s state-of-the-art plant has been built with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore and is spread across an area of 200,000 sq ft.

Simple Vision 1.0 will be the company’s production base for its Simple One electric scooter as the plant can manufacture 1 million units annually. Besides, the fact that Simple Energy’s plant boasts of its own in-house battery and e-motor manufacturing facility is quite impressive.

Simple Energy One electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 1.45 lakh for the long-range variant boasting. While the standard variant has a range of 203km, the long-range variant offers an impressive real-world range of 300km.

