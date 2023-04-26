Simple One Electric Scooter Launch Date Announced, Two Year Long Wait Gets Over

Simple Energy has announced the launch of One electric scooter on May 23, 2023 in the Indian market. The company claims it to be one of the few E2W to offer longest range and curb the range anxiety in customers.

On the announcement of the launch date, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “When we set out to make the Simple ONE, our aim was to provide to our valued customers a product that matches up to the level of the global players. To that end, we have spent the last 2 years vigorously testing our product in the most demanding conditions and ensuring that the result is the best in the business. With the official confirmation on the launch of Simple ONE, we would also like to announce that we are the first OEM to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3 that ensures greater battery safety."

Simple One had its world premiere on August 15, 2021 and the bookings too started on the same day at a token payment of Rs 1947/- in India. It took nearly two years for Simple Energy to comply with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3 battery norms. Hence, Simple One will have its commercial launch next month in Bengaluru after nearly a wait of two years.

Simple One electric scooter gets a range of 236 km on a single charge while doing a 0-40kmph sprint in merely 2.77 seconds. It has a top speed of 105 kmph. During the unveiling, a couple of years, Simple One price was announced as Rs 1.10 lakh for the Standard variant and Rs 1.45 lakh for the Extra Range version.

“Simple ONE is now faster, improved on aesthetics, on battery systems and powertrains and offers unmatched safety. We have successfully addressed the issues during testing and are confident that our product will stand true to the wait,” added Rajkumar.

