Simple One Electric Scooter Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.45 Lakh

Simple Energy, the renowned Indian electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, has officially launched its first electric two-wheeler, the Simple ONE, at an attractive starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Super EV, Simple ONE, will be available for Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes a 750W charger.

After its global unveiling on August 15, 2021, the Simple ONE has undergone several improvement cycles based on initial feedback, and it is now ready to make its mark on Indian roads.

The booking process for the Simple ONE received an overwhelming response, with the company receiving over 1 lakh pre-bookings in just 18 months. With the official launch, the company plans to deliver the electric two-wheeler to customers in a phased manner, starting with Bangalore. Deliveries will begin in the coming days.

Simple One Electric Scooter: Range

The Simple ONE is equipped with fixed and removable (portable) batteries, offering an impressive range of 212 km in IDC, making it the electric two-wheeler with the longest range in India. This new addition to the electric two-wheeler segment is entirely Made-in-India, aligning with the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and it boasts a portfolio of 214 intellectual properties.

The Simple ONE is also the fastest electric two-wheeler in its segment, achieving 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds. It stands out as the first e-scooter to feature a thermal management system, developed in collaboration with IIT-Indore, which helps prevent any thermal runaways.

Simple One Electric Scooter: Charging Time

Furthermore, the e-scooter is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, allowing for an impressive 1.5 km range to be added per minute of charging. At home, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 5 hours and 54 minutes, ensuring minimal downtime for riders.

Simple One Electric Scooter: Features

The Simple ONE is designed to provide riders with a seamless digital experience. It features a cutting-edge 7-inch digital display running on Android OS, which offers a host of features such as turn-by-turn navigation, document storage, Bluetooth connectivity, battery and range details, and even call alerts. This integration of advanced technology elevates the overall user experience and sets the Simple ONE apart from its competitors.

Simple One Electric Scooter: Color Options

The Simple ONE also offers a range of attractive color options, including two dual-tone variants. Riders can choose from a palette of six colors, allowing them to personalize their electric scooter to match their individual style and preferences.

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based start-up inaugurated its new manufacturing plant, Simple Vision 1.0, in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, with an installed annual capacity of approximately 5 lakh units. With more products in the pipeline and a strong focus on research and development, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the global transition to green mobility. Additionally, Simple Energy aims to expand its retail operations in the next 12 months, aiming to establish a presence in 40-50 cities through a network of 160-180 retail stores.