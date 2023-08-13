Simple Trademarks Dot One Name, Likely To Introduce Affordable E-scooter Soon

After getting a positive response from the One e-scooter, Simple Energy is gearing up to launch another electric two-wheeler under an affordable price range in order to attract new customers. It has been reported that ahead of the official launch, the company already trademarked Dot One nametag, which will be used in the upcoming model.

According to some reports, the budget scooter is expected to hit the Indian market somewhere in October. However, the brand is yet to share the official details regarding the same.

Upcoming Simple Dot One E-Scooter Power

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming electric scooter from Simple is likely to provide less range as compared to its ongoing model. To make the e-scooter more accessible among interested customers, the company might use a small battery pack, which will generate less power, and also will have a less top speed as compared to the existing e-scooter. However, the platform is likely to remain the same.

Upcoming Simple Dot One E-Scooter Design

Customers can expect a claimed range of around 180 km on a full top-up. As far as the design is concerned, it will carry some of the styling elements from its elder sibling. But, also feature its own identity, making it some for the customers to differentiate between both the e-scooters.

Simple One E-Scooter Battery

Meanwhile, talking about the Simple One e-scooter, it is powered with 8.5 kW battery pack, which generates a max power of 6 bhp and 72 Nm of peak. The company claims that the scooter can go 0-40 kmph in just 2.77 seconds.

Simple One E-Scooter Price

The company has introduced the two-wheeler at the starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the vehicle either company’s official website online or by visiting the authorized showroom.