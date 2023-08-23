Bengaluru Airport Gears Up for Seamless International Travel Experience at Terminal 2

Bengaluru’s International Airport has now streamlined flight operations between two terminals. International flights at the Bengaluru Airport will be moved to Terminal 2 (T2) starting from August 31.

This noteworthy change comes a day ahead of the initially scheduled date, as Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has eagerly expedited the transition for travelers’ convenience.

“We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2,” said BIAL on August 21, quoted by Moneycontrol.

The first international flight to land at the Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru Airport will be Singapore Airlines. The flight will reportedly depart from Changi Airport on August 31 at 8:50 am (Singapore Time). It will then arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 10:55 am IST. The flight will last for nearly four hours and 35 minutes.

MD and CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Hari Marar recently told in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, “International operations will be completely relocated to T2, while Terminal 1 will exclusively serve as a domestic terminal.” It has also been revealed that the now-domestic terminal will also undergo renovation and will soon offer a much-improved baggage system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru Airport in November last year. Only a select few domestic carriers were operating at the Terminal since. The eco-friendly terminal project reportedly cost around Rs. 5,000 crores and is spread across more than 2,50,000 square metres.

The completion of the project took around four years. It has been given the nickname “Terminal in a Garden” because of its substantial use of bamboo. Phase one of the T2 will feature 22 contact gates and 15 bus gates. The airport will also have 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes to ensure smooth and hurdle-free passage of travellers.

Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru Airport began domestic flight operations on January 15 this year. T2 has been designed to handle more than 25 million passengers annually. Now that it will also cater to international flights from August 31, global passengers can expect better facilities including a streamlined immigration process and several new restaurants and lounges.

BIAL is also currently constructing two ‘Garden Pavilions’ to enhance the experience of international passengers at the Kempegowda Airport. A Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) is also currently being planned to ensure seamless and hassle-free travel integration.