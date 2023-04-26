Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Summer Special Train To Start In May; Know Schedule

With the onset of summer vacations, Indian Railways is introducing various special trains to make travel easier for passengers. The different state governments have until now announced 17 pairs of special trains across India. Now, add one more to the list. To ease the traffic between states, a summer special train will be running between Sitamarhi in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi from May 21. The train will run from Sitamrahi to Anand Vihar from May 21 to July 2, whereas from Anand Vihar to Sitamarhi, this train will run from May 20 to July 1.

Anand Vihar to Sitamarhi Special Train Schedule

Train number 04070, the Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi Special train, will start its operations from May 20 till July 1. It will depart every Saturday and Tuesday at 12:30 am and will reach Sitamarhi at 9:30 pm on the same day. The train will halt at various stations such as at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj and Raxaul stations. There will be one 3AC-class, 10 sleeper-class and 10 general-class coaches on this train.

Sitamarhi to Anand Vihar Special Train Schedule

Train number 04069, SItamarhi-Anand Vihar special train will be available from May 21 to July 2 every Sunday and Wednesday. The train will leave Sitamarhi at 12:15 am and will reach Anand Vihar at 11:45 pm, the same day. The train will travel towards Delhi while covering Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad to reach Anand Vihar.

This train will consist of one 3AC-class, 10 sleeper-class and 10 general-class coaches.

To ease the burden, other summer special trains will also be running from stations like Raxaul while covering Sitamarhi.

Raxaul-Secunderabad Special Train

To go to Sikandrabad, the train will pass through Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur-Hajipur, Patiputra and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. Raxaul-Secunderabad Special Train 07008 will depart from Raxaul at 7:15 pm on Wednesday and arrive in Sikandrabad at 2:30 pm on Thursday via Patliputra Junction. The train will run on April 25, May 2, and May 9.

The train will have two coaches for the second air-conditioned class, five for the third air-conditioned class, 12 for the sleeping class and two for the general class.

