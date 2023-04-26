Skoda Auto Announces Plans to Launch Six New Electric Vehicles by 2026

Skoda Auto, the Czech automaker, has announced plans to launch six new electric vehicles (EVs) by 2026. The company has invested a total of €5.6bn in e-mobility and plans to expand its EV range to six models by 2026. The four new EV models include the “Small" BEV in the small SUV segment, the “Compact" Elroq in the compact SUV segment, a spacious “Combi" estate model, and a seven-seater SUV called “Space". The Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupé iV were the first two Skoda models based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Platform (MEB). These models will be updated in 2025 to reflect the new design language that will be featured in all future Skoda EV models.

Having said that, Skoda’s first upcoming BEV is the Elroq, the all-electric successor to the Skoda Karoq, expected to launch in 2024. The new model measures around 4.50 metres in length and offers a combination of compact dimensions and spacious, practical interiors. Skoda’s future entry-level model, with a working title “Small," will make electric mobility more affordable, priced around €25,000. The sub-compact car will be produced at a Volkswagen Group Plant in Spain and introduced in 2025. The new BEVs, along with new generations of the Superb and Kodiaq, refreshed Octavia, Kamiq, and Scala, will make Skoda’s portfolio the most diverse in its history. During the transition to all-electric mobility, Skoda will continue to offer models with internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains to cater to varying market demands.

According to Škoda, ICE engines will continue to play a crucial role in individual mobility as e-mobility adoption varies. The company’s engineers are also constantly improving ICE engine efficiency to ensure they remain competitive.

Also Read: Andhra Auto Driver Makes Electric Vehicle Capable Of Running 100 KM On Single Charge

In addition, Škoda Auto will develop the entire EA211 engine range within the Volkswagen Group. The brand is dedicated to affordability, and its ICE vehicles remain a key element of its strategy to provide affordable individual mobility for a wide range of customers.

Škoda Auto is also committed to sustainability in vehicle production and supply chains, using renewable energy and recyclable materials. The company aims to increase the use of natural and recycled materials in its vehicles, and even uses recycled plastics from old battery housings and bumpers in underbody panels for the Škoda Enyaq iV.

By the end of the decade, Škoda aims to operate its three Czech plants with net-zero carbon emissions and will use only renewable energy sources. The carmaker is also set to launch several new battery electric vehicle (BEV) models, which will sport a new design language called “Modern Solid." The design emphasizes a minimalist and functional exterior that conveys a sense of safety and strength, while the interior offers spacious, contemporary designs marked by superb functionality and intuitive controls. The Škoda Design team has reinterpreted traditional Škoda hallmarks to create a vehicle that embodies modern simplicity, practicality, and honest design.

Read all the Latest Auto News here