Skoda Auto Rolls Out NFTs With Skodaverse India, Check Details

Driving into new realms of innovative technologies, which has the aim to put the new and young generation in the front driving seat, the leading car manufacturer Skoda India has initiated a Web 3.0 initiative with Škodaverse India. As a part of the initiative, the brand also enables users to explore, purchase, or trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) online.

The steps have been taken by the brand to create a community of loyal Škoda customers or users to engage, collaborate and build a long-term relationship with the company.

How To Purchase Skoda NFTs?

The Skodaverse India NFT platform by Skoda Auto will allow the purchase of tokens in INR, USD, and Euro. The interested also can purchase it in cryptocurrencies or any kind of fiat currency. The brand has informed that the first batch of NFTs will be issued via the NEAR Protocol, a carbon-neutral initiative verified by the South Pole.

Škoda India’s Executive Director’s Comment on Initiative

Commenting about the same, Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “Škodaverse India signifies the brands leap into uncharted digital territory. It’s not just about creating extraordinary digital assets, it’s about forging deep connections with a community that shares an unwavering passion for the brand and its initiatives in India. It also showcases our commitment to sustainability and innovation, through leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology that enables secure, transparent, and decentralized transactions.”

What is NFTs

In case you are wondering what is NFT? It is a digital certificate of ownership that acts as a unique identifier that can’t be copied, substituted, or subdivided. They are recorded on a blockchain and used as certificates of authenticity as well as ownership.

NFT token can be a video, an image, sound, ticket, passes or any kind of creative digital form.