Skoda Increases Allocation of Kodiaq SUV for India to Meet Demand on Time

Ever since Skoda launched its feature-loaded SUV Kodiaq in India, it has received an overwhelming response from customers. Now, the company has announced an additional allocation of the luxury 4×4 SUV for India, which will allow it to deliver the vehicle quickly to the customers. The brand in its official press release stated that all cars allocated for the year were sold within a couple of weeks.

Appreciating the growing demand, the company has further enhanced supplies for 2023 in India, which is why now Škoda Auto becomes the third largest market and the largest outside Europe after Germany and the Czech Republic.

Škoda Kodiaq Specs

The four-wheeler has been launched with a 2.0 TSI EVO engine, tweaked to meet the new emissions rules, which made it more efficient than earlier. When it comes to the power, the luxury 4×4 generates a max power of 187.40bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the car can make a 0 to 100kmph sprint in just 7.8 seconds.

Škoda Kodiaq Features

Apart from this, there is one more addition to the Škoda brand’s array of Simply Clever features – door-edge protectors. They automatically reveal themselves when the doors open, protecting the door edge from dents and scratches. The rear spoiler gets additional finlets to aid airflow and improve the aerodynamics of the SUV. Moving to the Inside, the rear passengers get a lounge step to rest their feet, and outer headrests in the 2nd.

In addition, the SUV also features 6 different modes such as Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual driving modes. The DCC also enables the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15 mm and hosts an off-road button for enhanced all-terrain abilities when needed.