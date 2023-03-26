Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition Spotted at Dealerships, Here's All You Need to Know

After receiving an overwhelming response from customers for the Kushaq anniversary edition in October last year, the Czech auto manufacturer Skoda is all set to add another variant named Onyx Edition in India. The company has been working hard to introduce this particular model edition for a long time. And, for that, it is leaving no stone unturned to rule the market again with its upcoming edition.

Ahead of the official launch, it has been reported that the SUV has already reached the authorized dealers in the country. Reports also reveal that the upcoming edition will be positioned between the entry-level variant Active and the mid-spec Ambition Classic model. The dealers also claim that the mid-size SUV is likely to come at the starting price of Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Skoda Onyx Edition:

The reports suggested that the Kushaq Onyx Edition is likely to share a similar signature styling as the base model in the SUV range. When it comes to the question of what’s new, then customers will have a faint Onyx badging on the B-pillar, and updated yet stylized grey graphics covering the doors from the outside. It will also feature a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, skid plates, a more aggressive front, dual-pod headlight units, black color roof rails, roof-mounted spoiler, automatic ORVMs, etc to name a few.

As far as the performance is concerned, Onyx Edition will be powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine that will produce a maximum of 115 horsepower and 175 Nm of peak torque.

