Škoda Launches Latest Marketing Campaign Strategy For Indian Market, Here's All You Need To Know

The top car manufacturer Skoda has announced the latest brand strategy for Indian Auto Market named ‘Let’s Explore’ with its impactful campaign named Make every KM Count.

As per the details shared by the company, the development is part brand’s recent strategy, which was introduced in 2022 when the company unveiled its Vision 7S design study and shared the new logo in 2022.

Skoda New Market Campaign Strategy

The brand in the press release says that the transformation was aimed to represent the client’s expectations and move into the fast-changing world’s direction. It also mentioned that Indian customers are passionate about their cars, which form an integral part of their lives. The new marketing campaign encapsulates the ethos of Indian traditions and also the growing aspirations of a ‘new India’.

Here’s What Brand’s Director Says About Move

Commenting about the same, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “The automotive sphere in India and the world is going through a massive transformation. Our brand has always had a human touch and customer orientation as an integral part of our DNA. This enables us to understand the ever-evolving needs and meet the aspirations of our customers. ‘Make every KM count’ reflects this spirit of our cars and our customers who equate numbers in the odometers not as kilometres, but as clocking of journeys and experiences.”

All About Let’s Explore

Meanwhile, the company’s brand’s new philosophy “Let’s Explore” has been released worldwide in more than 50 markets. The all-new, 360-degree multimedia campaign with innovations spread across the channels focuses on a contemporary audience that pursues their passion to explore their world.